Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi visits Ayodhya Ram mandir, holds roadshow for Lallu Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a roadshow after offering prayers at the Ram Temple seeking votes for BJP candidate Lallu Singh for the Lok Sabha elections. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied him. In the third phase of the elections on May 7, polling will take place for 10 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Here are some pictures from PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya.