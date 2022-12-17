Flooding kills over 160 people in DR Congo capital: UN

Flooding kills more than 160 people in DR Congo capital: UN

The government has not announced an increased toll since the prime minister's office provisionally put the figure at 120 dead on Tuesday

AFP
AFP, Kinshasa,
  • Dec 17 2022, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2022, 13:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

More than 160 people have died in the worst floods to batter DR Congo's capital Kinshasa in years, UN officials estimated Friday, citing authorities.

After an all-night downpour on Tuesday, major roads in the centre of Kinshasa, a city of about 15 million people, were submerged for hours and a key supply route leading to the port of Matadi collapsed.

"As of 16 December, the Congolese authorities reported that at least 169 people have died; around 30 were injured and receiving treatment in hospitals across the city and at least 280 houses were destroyed," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

The government has not announced an increased toll since the prime minister's office provisionally put the figure at 120 dead on Tuesday.

The Mont-Ngafula and Ngaliema districts in the capital's west were hardest hit by the torrential rains, according to OCHA, with about 38,000 people affected.

A three-day national mourning period began on Wednesday.

Located on the Congo River, Kinshasa has seen a huge population influx in recent years.

Many dwellings are shanty houses built on flood-prone slopes, and the city suffers from inadequate drainage and sewerage.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congo
World news
floods
United Nations

What's Brewing

The story of Darjeeling tea

The story of Darjeeling tea

No evidence of aliens yet in Pentagon's UFO deep-dive

No evidence of aliens yet in Pentagon's UFO deep-dive

How are B'luru's 108 ambulances faring?

How are B'luru's 108 ambulances faring?

DH Toon | Artistic freedom

DH Toon | Artistic freedom

Hot off the press

Hot off the press

 