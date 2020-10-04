Former New Jersey Governor Christie tests positive for coronavirus, hospitalised

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie said on Saturday that he was checking himself into a hospital as a precautionary measure after testing positive for coronavirus.
"In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon," Christie said on Twitter.
"While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure."
Also Read: Trump 'much better' but White House doctor says 'not yet out of the woods'
Earlier in the day, Christie confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Christie, an adviser to President Donald Trump, is one of several allies of the president who have tested positive for the virus in recent days.
How to differentiate between flu and Covid-19
Who are the foreign fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh?
Nagorno-Karabakh: New risks in an old ethnic conflict
Udupi handloom sarees get a designer’s touch
How Indian men cook a woman’s goose
Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara
When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes
Here's how Rs 5, Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire