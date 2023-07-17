Four dead as boat sinks in Bangladesh's Buriganga river

Seven people have been rescued and sent to hospitals, police said.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 17 2023, 00:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 00:14 ist
Divers continue the rescue operation after a boat sank with people onboard in Buriganga river near Dhaka, Bangladesh. Credit: Reuters Photo

At least four people died after a boat carrying 20 people sank in Bangladesh's Buriganga river near the capital Dhaka on Sunday, a fire service official said.

Most of the passengers were believed to have swum ashore as the water bus sank close to the bank, according to fire service official Anwarul Islam.

Also Read | One dead, three missing in fishing boat accident off Kerala coast

Four bodies have been recovered and the rescue operation is ongoing, police official Sahabuddin Kabir told Reuters.

Hundreds of onlookers gathered at the site as rescuers in multiple boats scanned the river with flashlights, according to a Reuters witness. 

World news
Bangladesh
Boat accident

