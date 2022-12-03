Macron meets Musk, discusses Twitter content rules

France's Macron discusses Twitter content rules in meeting with Musk

Emmanuel Macron has a 'clear and honest' discussion with Twitter owner Elon Musk about the social media platform's content moderation policies

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 03 2022, 11:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 11:14 ist
Macron meets Musk, discusses Twitter content rules. Credit: Twitter/@EmmanuelMacron

Emmanuel Macron said he had a "clear and honest" discussion with Twitter owner Elon Musk about the social media platform's content moderation policies, just a day after the French president had flagged his concerns on the issue.

"Transparent user policies, significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech: efforts have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations," Macron said in a tweet after his meeting with Musk on Friday afternoon.

Also Read: Kanye West's Twitter account suspended

On Thursday, Macron - on a visit to the United States - said in an interview with television show Good Morning America that he believed there were "responsibilities and limits" to free speech.

Researchers have reported a surge in hate speech on the social media platform after free speech advocate Musk announced an amnesty for accounts suspended under the company's previous leadership that had not broken the law or engaged in "egregious spam."

Billionaire Musk took over Twitter on Oct. 27, paying $44 billion for the company, and has moved quickly to initiate a number of changes to product and staff. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Twitter
Elon Musk
Emmanuel Macron
France
Technology
Business News
hate speech
Social media
Europe

What's Brewing

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

DH Toon | 'India doesn't need lectures on democracy'

DH Toon | 'India doesn't need lectures on democracy'

Whackyverse | Gurjari Todi

Whackyverse | Gurjari Todi

An oasis in peril 

An oasis in peril 

The alien in our midst

The alien in our midst

 