Fresh elections in Pakistan to be held in 90 days, says state minister for information

Fresh elections in Pakistan will be held in 90 days, State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib said on Sunday.
Habib made the announcement in a tweet, although a final decision will come from the president of Pakistan and the election commission.
New elections will be held in 90 days
— Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) April 3, 2022
Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the parliament after the deputy speaker blocked a move to remove him.
