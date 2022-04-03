Fresh elections in Pakistan to be held in 90 days

Fresh elections in Pakistan to be held in 90 days, says state minister for information

Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the parliament after the deputy speaker blocked a move to remove him

Reuters, Islamabad,
  • Apr 03 2022, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 15:36 ist
Security personnel patrol in front of the Parliament House building in Islamabad on April 3, 2022 as Prime Minister Imran Khan called on his supporters to take to the streets today ahead of a parliamentary no-confidence vote that could see him thrown out of office. Credit: AFP Photo

Fresh elections in Pakistan will be held in 90 days, State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib said on Sunday.

Habib made the announcement in a tweet, although a final decision will come from the president of Pakistan and the election commission.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the parliament after the deputy speaker blocked a move to remove him.

Pakistan
Pakistan Cabinet
Imran Khan
Elections

