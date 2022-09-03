Fuel leak ruins NASA's second attempt at launching Moon rocket

NASA scrapped its launch Saturday of a 30-storey rocket due to orbit the Moon, citing a fuel leak in delaying the mission for a second time.
The leak occurred as liquid hydrogen was being pumped into the rocket. No new date for another try was immediately announced.
