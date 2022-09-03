NASA postpones Moon rocket launch due to fuel leak

Fuel leak ruins NASA's second attempt at launching Moon rocket

Earlier today, NASA's new moon rocket sprang another hazardous leak as the launch team began fuelling it

AFP
AFP, Kennedy Space Center,
  • Sep 03 2022, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 21:00 ist
NASA's Artemis I rocket sits on launch pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center on September 3. Credit: AFP Photo

NASA scrapped its launch Saturday of a 30-storey rocket due to orbit the Moon, citing a fuel leak in delaying the mission for a second time.

The leak occurred as liquid hydrogen was being pumped into the rocket. No new date for another try was immediately announced.

NASA
Space
Science News
Moon
Rockets

