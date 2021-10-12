Gay marriage would be possible for Dutch royals: PM

Gay marriage would be possible for Dutch royal house, says Netherland PM Rutte

Rutte was responding to questions from parliament that arose from a recent book, 'Amalia, Duty Calls'

Reuters
Reuters, Amsterdam,
  • Oct 12 2021, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 22:04 ist
Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Dutch crown princess can marry a person of whatever gender she chooses without forfeiting her right to the throne, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, is the heir apparent to King Willem-Alexander.

Rutte was responding to questions from parliament that arose from a recent book, 'Amalia, Duty Calls'.

It argued that old laws would appear to exclude the possibility of a same-sex couple on the throne. However, same-sex marriage has been legal in the Netherlands since 2001.

"The government believes that the heir can also marry a person of the same sex," Rutte wrote in his response to parliament.

"The cabinet therefore does not see that an heir to the throne or the King should abdicate if he/she would like to marry a partner of the same sex."

Royal marriages do need the approval of parliament, however, and members of the royal house have on occasion given up their place in the line of succession, either to marry someone without permission or because they seemed unlikely to obtain it.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Netherlands
LGBTQIA+
Same-sex marriage
World news
Mark Rutte

What's Brewing

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

 