2nd AstraZeneca dose not recommended for those below 60

German experts say those under 60 should not get second AstraZeneca vaccine shot

STIKO said there was no scientific evidence on the safety of a mixed series of vaccines

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Apr 02 2021, 04:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 07:50 ist
STIKO recommended that people under 60-years-old who have had the first shot of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine should receive a different product for their second dose. Credit: AFP File Photo

Germany's vaccine commission, known as STIKO, recommended on Thursday that people under 60-years-old who have had the first shot of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine should receive a different product for their second dose.

Earlier in the week, Germany said only people aged 60 and over should be administered the AstraZeneca vaccine due to the rare but severe occurrence of thromboembolic side effects. It said it would make a separate recommendation later on younger people who had already received the first shot.

In an updated recommendation on its website, STIKO said there was no scientific evidence on the safety of a mixed series of vaccines.

"Until the appropriate data is available, STIKO recommends for people under 60 years old that instead of the second AstraZeneca dose, a dose of an mRNA-vaccine should be given 12 weeks after the first vaccine," STIKO said.

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccinations include those made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. 

Germany
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
AstraZeneca

