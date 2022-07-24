'Vladimir Putin waging war against unity of Europe'

German president says Vladimir Putin waging 'war against unity of Europe'

This war is not just about the territory of Ukraine, it is about the double shared foundation of our values and our order of peace, Steinmeier said

AFP
AFP, Berlin,
  • Jul 24 2022, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 23:42 ist
Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Credit: Reuters photo

The war Russian President Vladimir Putin is waging against Ukraine is also "a war against the unity of Europe", German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Sunday.

"We must not let ourselves be divided, we must not let the great work of a united Europe that we have begun so promisingly be destroyed," he said in a speech in the western German city of Paderborn.

"This war is not just about the territory of Ukraine, it is about the double shared foundation of our values and our order of peace," he said.

But defending these values also means being prepared to "accept significant disadvantages", he warned, without giving further details.

"Are we ready for that? We are all facing this question -- today and in the days, weeks and months to come," he said.

"Russia is not only questioning the borders, it is not only occupying the territories of an independent and sovereign neighbouring state, it is even challenging the statehood of Ukraine," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Germany
Russia
Ukraine
Europe
World news
Vladimir Putin

What's Brewing

In Pics: Wildfires rage across US, Europe

In Pics: Wildfires rage across US, Europe

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure

How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure

Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break

Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break

With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton

With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

 