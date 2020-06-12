Coronavirus: 'Germany well-placed to avoid second wave'

Germany well-placed to avoid second wave of coronavirus infections: Finance Minister Olaf Scholz

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Jun 12 2020, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 16:12 ist
German Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Credit: AFP

Germany is well placed to avoid a second wave of coronavirus infections, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday, warning that the absence of a vaccine meant social distancing as well as testing and tracing measures were necessary.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"We are living with the virus, which I describe as a new normal. And it will only change when we have new medical therapies and when we have a vaccine," Scholz said. "As long as this is not the case, we have to organise our lives so as to avoid a second wave."

He added that the chances were "very, very large" that Germany could avoid a second wave.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Germany
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Questions over COVID-19 models that prompted lockdowns

Questions over COVID-19 models that prompted lockdowns

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years

Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years

 