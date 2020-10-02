Greek PM Mitsotakis welcomes tough EU stance on Turkey drilling oil

Greece's prime minister said Friday he was "absolutely satisfied" with an EU summit statement threatening Turkey with sanctions if it continues to drill for gas in disputed Mediterranean waters.

European Union leaders issued a declaration warning Turkey it must halt gas exploration activities in waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus and urging it to commit to talks.

The statement was agreed by all 27 EU leaders after seven hours of haggling, with Greece and particularly Cyprus pushing for a tougher line while other countries argued for a more conciliatory approach towards Turkey.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the EU had sent "a message of unity, solidarity and determination" which left Turkey in no doubt that it must stop its "unilateral actions".

"It also made abundantly clear the consequences that will occur should Turkey continue its aggressive behaviour," he said.

"Greece is absolutely satisfied by the results of the summit."

Ankara has infuriated the EU by sending research ships with naval escorts to work in waters the bloc says belong to Greece and Cyprus, and Athens has responded with war games backed by France, raising fears of full-blown conflict.

But tensions between Turkey and Greece have eased in the last fortnight with the two sides agreeing to resume long-stalled political talks as well as setting up a military hotline at NATO to avoid any accidental clashes in the area.

Mitsotakis said Greece was looking forward to the resumption of the talks, which were stalled since 2016.