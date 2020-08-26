Honda reaches $85 million settlement over airbags

Honda reaches $85 million settlement over airbags

AP
AP, New York,
  • Aug 26 2020, 08:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 08:08 ist
The logo of Honda. Credit: Reuters

Honda has reached a $85 million settlement with multiple states over allegations that it hid safety failures in the airbags of certain Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the US.

The settlement ties up an investigation into Honda's alleged failure to inform regulators and consumers of issues related to the significant risk of rupture in the frontal airbag systems installed in certain cars, which could cause metal fragments to fly into the passenger compartments.

The systems were designed and made by Takata Corp. The ruptures have resulted in at least 14 deaths and more than 200 injuries in the US, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James.

"Today's settlement will not only guarantee Honda replaces all remaining defective airbags on the road, but that the company takes specific actions to ensure any future defect is thoroughly made public in the future to avoid this type of danger,” James said in a prepared statement.

The settlement was announced by James Tuesday, but involved attorneys general from 48 states.

Honda did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

Honda has recalled approximately 12.9 million Honda and Acura vehicles equipped with the defective inflators since 2008.

Under a separate class action settlement, Honda customers are entitled to restitution for damages or injuries that occurred as a result of the defective airbags. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Honda
airbag
Cars
Safety
United States

What's Brewing

A mutiny muted

A mutiny muted

Early childhood care in NEP: Slip between draft, policy

Early childhood care in NEP: Slip between draft, policy

The Lead: Exciting to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

The Lead: Exciting to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

 