How Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, sending the entire nation into mourning.

The main protocol to be followed in the event of the death of the queen, codenamed ‘Operation London Bridge’, had been planned decades in advance, but the monarch’s passing at her summer home in Balmoral, Scotland, has triggered a different set of procedures, dubbed ‘Operation Unicorn’.

Operation Unicorn

As per The Herald, the term Operation Unicorn was first used in the Edinburgh parliament’s online papers in 2017, but the actual plan was leaked in 2019.

Operation Unicorn, according to a report by The Scotsman, dictates that upon news of the queen’s death in Scotland, all parliamentary procedures would be suspended to allow authorities to prepare for the queen’s state funeral.

People who make their way to Scotland to pay their respects to the queen would be asked to gather around three focal points, namely, the Scottish Parliament, Holyrood Palace, and St Giles’ Cathedral.

The queen’s body, meanwhile, would initially be kept at the Palace of Holyrood before being taken to St Giles’ Cathedral.

After the completion of rites in Scotland, the queen’s body would then be placed on the Royal Train at the Waverly station for transportation to London.

Operation London Bridge

The original plan for the queen’s death, Operation London Bridge, was drawn up in the 1960s and would have been triggered had the queen died in Buckingham Palace.

Although Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, certain provisions of the plan have been triggered nonetheless.

As per Operation London Bridge, the day of the queen’s passing will be dubbed ‘D-Day’ and will be followed by a “call cascade” to inform the Prime Minister and other senior leaders of the queen’s demise, using the code “London Bridge is down.”

King Charles III, the queen’s successor, is also slated to address the nation on Friday, in accordance with Operation London Bridge.

Other aspects, such as BBC presenters wearing black and television channels switching to rolling news, have also been triggered, reported AFP.

Meanwhile, books of condolence will be opened up at sites across England, gun salutes will take place at saluting stations, and a remembrance service will be held at the iconic St Paul’s Cathedral.

While different arrangements are in place for where the queen passes through, her body will ultimately be taken to the Throne Room in Buckingham Palace.

Five days after the queen’s death, her coffin will be moved to Westminster Abbey where a service will be performed and where the coffin will remain for three days.

The state funeral for the queen will take place 10 days after her passing at Westminster Abbey, following which the queen will be laid to rest in a prepared tomb at King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, alongside the late Prince Philip.

The day of the queen’s funeral will also be declared a National Day of Mourning.