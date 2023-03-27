Hungarian parliament approves Finland's NATO bid

Hungary's parliament on Monday approved Finland's bid to join NATO, ending months of delays and bringing the Nordic country one step closer to becoming a full member of the Western military alliance.
Hungarian lawmakers voted 182 for and only six against with no abstentions. The vote came after Hungary's government frustrated allies in NATO and the European Union by repeatedly postponing the measure for months after nearly all other members of the alliance had ratified Finland's bid.
With Hungary's approval, Turkey is now the only one of NATO's 30 members not to have ratified Finland's NATO accession.
Also Read | Turkey's president says he will back Finland's NATO bid
Admitting a new country requires unanimity among all member nations.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon
'Grim' criminal abuse of ChatGPT is coming: Europol
Cheetah Sasha dies due to kidney ailment in MP's Kuno
'Dungeons and Dragons' aims to recapture 80s film magic
Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market
Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles