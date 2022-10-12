If there is a recession, it will be 'very slight', says Biden

US President Joe Biden said in an interview released on Tuesday that he did not think there would be a recession, but that if it happened it would only be "very slight."
"I don’t think there will be a recession," he told CNN.
"If it is, it’ll be a very slight recession. That is, we’ll move down slightly," he added.
