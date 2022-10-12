If there is a recession, it will be very slight: Biden

If there is a recession, it will be 'very slight', says Biden

'I don’t think there will be a recession,' US President Biden told

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 12 2022, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 14:18 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden said in an interview released on Tuesday that he did not think there would be a recession, but that if it happened it would only be "very slight."

"I don’t think there will be a recession," he told CNN.

"If it is, it’ll be a very slight recession. That is, we’ll move down slightly," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Joe Biden
US news
United States
Recession

What's Brewing

Day of horror: Thailand massacre unfolded over 3 hrs

Day of horror: Thailand massacre unfolded over 3 hrs

'Spirited Away': Ghibli theme park readies for visitors

'Spirited Away': Ghibli theme park readies for visitors

Flying car makes first public flight in Dubai; See Pics

Flying car makes first public flight in Dubai; See Pics

How to spot a fake therapist

How to spot a fake therapist

DH Toon | There goes the last bridge to sanity

DH Toon | There goes the last bridge to sanity

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

NASA spaceship deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

NASA spaceship deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

INOX to live screen India matches of T20 World Cup

INOX to live screen India matches of T20 World Cup

 