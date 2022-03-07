Imran Khan hits out at the West for treating Pakistanis like 'slaves'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out at foreign diplomats who pressured his country to join a UN resolution condemning Russia over its military attack on Ukraine, accusing the envoys of treating Pakistanis like "slaves".

At a rally on Sunday, Khan shot back at a March 1 letter from diplomats representing 22 missions, including countries in the European Union along with Japan, Switzerland, Canada, the UK, and Australia, which called on Pakistan to drop its neutrality and join them in condemning Moscow, RT News reported.

"What do you think of us? Are we your slaves that whatever you say, we will do?" questioned Khan, before asking EU ambassadors whether they wrote "such a letter to India", which also remains neutral, RT reported.

Khan claimed that Pakistan had suffered for previously supporting NATO's military action in Afghanistan and declared: "We are friends with Russia, and we are also friends with America; we are friends with China and with Europe; we are not in any camp."

On march 2, Pakistan, along with 34 other countries, abstained from voting on the UN's resolution condemning Russian "aggression against Ukraine".

India, Bangladesh, China, Iran, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan also abstained, RT reported.

Khan met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on February 24, the day Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine, to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues.

