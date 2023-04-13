Pak will struggle with cycle of debt repayments: Imran

Imran Khan says Pakistan will struggle to break out of cycle of debt repayments

Khan also said that the government needed to break out of borrowing cycles that have held back developing economies

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 13 2023, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 15:23 ist
Imran Khan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pakistan will struggle to break out of a cycle of ongoing debt repayments without reform, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan told the Financial Times in an interview.

Khan told the publication that the government needed to break out of borrowing cycles that have held back developing economies. He, however, ruled out a default if his party returned to power, saying it would prioritise domestic reforms over seeking debt relief.

"Whatever we do, when we look ahead, the debt is growing, our economy is slowly shrinking. From my party's point of view, we've started thinking that we're stuck," the report quoted him as saying.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Imran Khan
Pakistan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

 