India, Denmark ink pact to increase cooperation on Intellectual Property Rights

  • Sep 26 2020, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 16:27 ist
The MoU is aimed at enhancing cooperation in development of automation and implementation of modernisation projects, new documentation and information systems in IP and procedures for management of IP, and understanding ways to protect traditional knowledge. Credit: Getty Images

India and Denmark on Saturday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase cooperation in the area of intellectual property rights (IPRs) by exchanging best practices and collaborating in training programmes.

The two sides will draw up a biennial work plan to implement the MoU which will include detailed planning for carrying out cooperation activities, including scope of action, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

The MoU aims to increase IP cooperation between the two countries by way of exchange of best practices, experiences and knowledge on IP awareness among authorities, businesses and research and educational institutions, and collaboration in training programmes, exchange of experts, technical exchanges and outreach activities.

Both the sides would also exchange information and best practices on processes for disposal of applications for patents, trademarks, industrial designs and Geographical Indications, as also for protection, enforcement and use of IP rights.

Besides, the MoU is aimed at enhancing cooperation in development of automation and implementation of modernisation projects, new documentation and information systems in IP and procedures for management of IP, and understanding ways to protect traditional knowledge.

"This MoU will go a long way in fostering the cooperation between India and Denmark, and provide opportunities to both countries to learn from the experience of each other, especially in terms of best practices followed in the other country," the statement said.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra and Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark, conducted the formal signing ceremony.

The MoU was signed between DPIIT and Danish Patent and Trademark Office, Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, Kingdom of Denmark, it added. 

