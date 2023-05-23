No survivors in Chinese fishing vessel capsizing

Initial probe says no survivors in Chinese fishing vessel capsizing

The Chinese vessel overturned on May 16, carrying 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • May 23 2023, 16:40 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 16:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

There were no survivors after a fishing vessel carrying 39 crew members from China, Indonesia and the Philippines capsized last week in the Indian Ocean, according to an initial government probe released on Tuesday.

"From an analysis of the ship's capsizing... it is preliminarily judged that there are no survivors from the ship," Beijing's transport ministry said in an official social media post.

Also Read | Fuel-starved Sri Lanka enters fuel deal with China’s Sinopec

The Chinese vessel overturned on May 16, carrying 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos.

The boat capsized within Australia's vast search-and-rescue region, Beijing's ambassador to Canberra said Thursday, noting it was 5,000 kilometres (3,100 miles) to the west of Perth, the state capital of Western Australia.

The Chinese transport ministry on Tuesday said rescuers had trawled an area of around 18,700 square miles (48,400 square kilometres), and "did not find any sign of survivors".

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
World news
Indian Ocean

Related videos

What's Brewing

Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'

Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'

Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'

Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time

Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism

Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism

Fake image of Pentagon explosion briefly goes viral

Fake image of Pentagon explosion briefly goes viral

 