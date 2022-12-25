Iran’s Guards arrest 7 people linked to UK over protest

Iran’s Guards arrest seven people linked to UK over protests

The unrest was triggered by the September 16 death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai ,
  • Dec 25 2022, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 22:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards arrested seven people on Sunday, including dual nationals linked to the United Kingdom, over anti-government protests that have rocked the country, according to a statement published by state media.

"Seven main leaders of the recent protests related to the UK were detained by intelligence services of the IRGC (Revolutionary Guards) including dual nationals who were trying to leave the country," the statement read.

Also Read: Iran Supreme Court accepts rapper Yasin's appeal against death sentence

The unrest was triggered by the September 16 death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian who was arrested for wearing "inappropriate attire" under Iran's strict Islamic dress code for women.

The protests, in which demonstrators from all walks of life have called for the fall of Iran's ruling theocracy, has posed one of the biggest challenges to the Shi'ite Muslim-ruled Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

Also Read: Iran arrests Oscar-winning actor Taraneh Alidoosti for supporting protests

The government has blamed the unrest on demonstrators bent on destruction of public property and says they are trained and armed by enemies including the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Iran
Islam
World news
United Kingdom
Kurdish

What's Brewing

Haryana wants temples, mosques to wake up students

Haryana wants temples, mosques to wake up students

Christmas celebrated with fervour across India

Christmas celebrated with fervour across India

A temple exclusively for JEE, NEET wishes in Kota

A temple exclusively for JEE, NEET wishes in Kota

Candied peels of wonder

Candied peels of wonder

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

 