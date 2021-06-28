Iraqi military condemns US airstrikes on Syria border

Iraqi military issues rare condemnation of US airstrikes on Syria border

The US military leads an international coalition in Iraq

Reuters
Reuters, Baghdad,
  • Jun 28 2021, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 16:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Iraq's military spokesman on Monday condemned US air strikes against militia targets on the border with Syria as a "breach of sovereignty" in a rare criticism of US military action.

Read more: US strikes near Syria-Iraq border kill 5 militia fighters: Monitor

Yehia Rasool, who published the remarks on his Twitter account, was referring to air strikes that killed at least four Iran-aligned Shi'ite Muslim paramilitary fighters.

The US military, which leads an international coalition in Iraq, works closely with the Iraqi military in fighting remnants of the Sunni Islamic State militant group.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Syria
airstrikes
United States
Iraq

What's Brewing

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

Five Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'

Five Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'

'Too fast for us': Can Mercedes catch up with Red Bull?

'Too fast for us': Can Mercedes catch up with Red Bull?

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A final word before Bezos blasts off

A final word before Bezos blasts off

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

 