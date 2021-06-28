Iraqi military issues rare condemnation of US airstrikes on Syria border

Iraq's military spokesman on Monday condemned US air strikes against militia targets on the border with Syria as a "breach of sovereignty" in a rare criticism of US military action.

Yehia Rasool, who published the remarks on his Twitter account, was referring to air strikes that killed at least four Iran-aligned Shi'ite Muslim paramilitary fighters.

The US military, which leads an international coalition in Iraq, works closely with the Iraqi military in fighting remnants of the Sunni Islamic State militant group.