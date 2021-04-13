Ireland to limit AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to over-60s

Ireland will limit the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab to those aged over 60, the country's chief medical officer said Monday, following European reviews of evidence linking it to rare blood clotting cases.

The decision follows similar moves by several other European nations that have halted use of the vaccine among younger people following the EU medicines regulator's ruling this month that it could be linked to the rare clots.

Ireland's National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) said the AstraZeneca product "is not recommended for those aged under 60 years".

The updated recommendations would be incorporated into the vaccination programme and vaccine re-allocated, chief medical officer Ronan Glynn said.

Ireland, which has a population of around five million, has so far given nearly 750,000 people a first Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to the latest available statistics.

Along with other EU countries, it has struggled to match the speed of neighbouring Britain's successful rollout, which has relied heavily on the AstraZeneca jab.

UK regulators have only limited its use in the under-30s.

NIAC chair Karina Butler noted that the shot, which was developed in partnership with Britain's Oxford University, was "highly effective and substantially reduces the risk of severe Covid-19 disease across all age groups".

But the committee had opted to change its advice in light of the reviews.

"NIAC realises the need to balance the significant benefits of a national vaccination programme with the very rare risk of these reported events," she said in a statement.

"While this is an extremely rare condition, consideration must be given to the fact that it has a very high risk of death or severe outcome.

"As the risk/benefits of Vaxzevria Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine may vary by age, and as alternative Covid-19 vaccines are available, NIAC has revised the recommendations for use of this vaccine," she added.