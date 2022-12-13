Islamic State group claims deadly Kabul hotel attack

Islamic State group claims deadly Kabul hotel attack

The group said two of its personnel 'attacked a big hotel frequented by Chinese diplomats and businessmen in Kabul'

AFP
AFP, Beirut,
  • Dec 13 2022, 05:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 05:39 ist
Smoke rises from a site of an attack at Shahr-e-naw which is city's one of main commercial areas in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly attack Monday on a hotel in Afghanistan's capital used by Chinese businessmen.

The group said two of its personnel "attacked a big hotel frequented by Chinese diplomats and businessmen in Kabul, where they detonated two explosive devices hidden inside two bags," one of them targeting a party for Chinese guests and the other targeting the reception hall.

One of the two fighters threw hand grenades at Taliban officers who were trying to stop them, while the other began detonating explosive devices he had stuck on the hotel room doors and firing at hotel guests, IS said in a statement.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Afghanistan
Kabul
Islamic State

What's Brewing

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

A look at Air India's history

A look at Air India's history

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

 