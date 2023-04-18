Israel remembers 6 million Jews killed in Holocaust

Vehicles and pedestrians halted on streets and highways as Israelis stood, heads bowed, remembering those systematically killed by Nazi Germany

AP
AP, Jerusalem,
  • Apr 18 2023, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 15:21 ist
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pays tribute during a wreath-laying ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre, in Jerusalem. Credit: Reuters Photo

Israelis ground to a halt for a nationwide moment of silence on Tuesday in remembrance of the 6 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust as a two-minute siren wailed across the country.

Vehicles and pedestrians halted on streets and highways as Israelis stood, heads bowed, in solemn remembrance for those systematically killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators in World War II.

The somber day is also marked by ceremonies and memorials at schools and community centers.

Read | Holocaust survivors use AI imagery to keep stories alive

Restaurants and cafes shutter, and TV and radio stations play Holocaust-themed programs.

A third of the world's Jews were murdered in the Holocaust. Israel was established in the aftermath in 1948, and hundreds of thousands of survivors fled to the Jewish state.

Official observances started on Monday evening with a ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem as six survivors, including one of the few remaining survivors of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, lit torches for the memory of the 6 million killed.

Israel's figurehead president called for national unity after months of protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned judicial overhaul that has divided the country.

