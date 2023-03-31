Italy data protection agency opens ChatGPT probe on privacy concerns

Italy data protection agency opens ChatGPT probe

The agency also accused ChatGPT of failing to check the age of its users

Reuters
Reuters, Milan,
  • Mar 31 2023, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 16:59 ist
OpenAI and ChatGPT logos. Credit: Reuters Photo

Italy's data protection agency said on Friday it had opened a probe into OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot over a suspected breach of data collection rules.

The agency also accused ChatGPT of failing to check the age of its users, which should be reserved to people aged 13 and above.

It said it had provisionally restricted chatbot's use of Italian users' personal data. 

World news
Italy
ChatGPT
Data protection

