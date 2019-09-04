Jaishankar pledges India's full commitment to Maldives

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and assured him of India's "fullest commitment" in the Island nation's development.

Jaishankar is in the Maldives to attend the 4th edition of the Indian Ocean Conference (IOC).

"Thank President @ibusolih for receiving me. Conveyed PM’s (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) greetings and appreciation for implementing ‘India First’. Assured him of our fullest commitment. Congratulated Maldives on the outstanding organisation of #IOC2019," the minister tweeted.

In a separate event, Jaishankar, along with his counterpart Abdulla Shahid, also laid the foundation stone of the new building of the Indian Embassy.

"Laying a strong foundation for future India-Maldives ties," he tweeted.

"With FM @abdulla_shahid at the site of the new Embassy building," he said.

Jaishankar on Tuesday met speaker of the Maldives Parliament, Mohamed Nasheed and discussed with him ways to work together on shared goals.

The two countries signed the treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in criminal matters. The treaty aims to enhance effectiveness of both the countries in investigation and prosecution of crime, through cooperation and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

In the context of transnational crime and its linkages to terrorism, the treaty will provide a broad legal framework for bilateral cooperation with Maldives in investigation and prosecution of crime as well as in tracing, restraint and confiscation of proceeds, and instruments of crime as well as funds meant to finance terrorist acts.