Japan ex-PM Abe shooting suspect told police he intended to kill him

The suspect, who is reported to have been a former Maritime Self-Defense Force member, is currently in police custody

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jul 08 2022, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 12:02 ist
Shinzo Abe. Credit: AFP Photo

A man suspected of shooting Shinzo Abe told police he was unhappy with the Japanese former prime minister and intended to kill him, national broadcaster NHK said, citing police.

The suspect, who is reported to have been a former Maritime Self-Defense Force member, is currently in police custody.

Abe was rushed to hospital on Friday after being shot during a campaign speech.

Check out DH's latest videos

Shinzo Abe
Japan
World news

