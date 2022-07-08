Japan ex-PM Abe shooting suspect told police he intended to kill him

A man suspected of shooting Shinzo Abe told police he was unhappy with the Japanese former prime minister and intended to kill him, national broadcaster NHK said, citing police.
The suspect, who is reported to have been a former Maritime Self-Defense Force member, is currently in police custody.
Abe was rushed to hospital on Friday after being shot during a campaign speech.
