Japan may extend state of emergency in Tokyo

Japan may extend state of emergency in Tokyo, other cities beyond May 11

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • May 05 2021, 07:29 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 07:29 ist
An extension of the emergency restrictions would come with fewer than three months left until the start of the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Japanese government is considering an extension of the state of emergency for Tokyo and other major urban areas that was scheduled to end on May 11, the Yomiuri Newspaper said on Wednesday.

Japan had placed Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures under a 17-day state of emergency on April 25 in an effort to reverse the surge in coronavirus infections.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will meet with the economics minister, the health minister, and other relevant cabinet ministers on Wednesday to discuss an extension, the Yomiuri reported without citing sources.

An extension of the emergency restrictions would come with fewer than three months left until the start of the Tokyo Olympics, fanning persistent concerns over whether they can be held as planned.

