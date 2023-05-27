Japan PM Kishida willing to meet Kim over abductions

Japan PM Fumio Kishida says willing to meet Kim Jong Un over kidnappings

Pyongyang admitted in 2002 to kidnapping 13 Japanese citizens decades before

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • May 27 2023, 15:21 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 16:16 ist
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday he was willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to try and resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted in the 1960s and 1970s, media reported.

"I am determined to face Kim Jong Un directly myself, without any preconditions," Kishida said at a gathering on the issue in Tokyo, the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper said. The Nikkei and Kyodo news agency carried similar reports.

Pyongyang admitted in 2002 to kidnapping 13 Japanese citizens decades before. Five abductees and their families later returned to Japan, saying the others had died.

However, Tokyo believes 17 Japanese were abducted, and continues to investigate the fate of those who didn't return, according to local media. 

