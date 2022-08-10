Japan quake with a magnitude of 5.1 hits Hokkaido

Japan quake with a magnitude of 5.1 hits Hokkaido

No tsunami warning had been issued, broadcaster NHK said. There were no immediate reports of damage

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Aug 10 2022, 19:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 22:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 hit northern Japan early on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Soya region of the northern island of Hokkaido, and at a depth of 3 kilometres, the National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Reliance (NIED) said.

No tsunami warning had been issued, broadcaster NHK said. There were no immediate reports of damage.

World news
Japan

