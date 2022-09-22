Japan to lift Covid restrictions on foreign tourist arrivals

Japan on Thursday announced that it will lift tough Covid restrictions on foreign tourists, reopening the borders after two and a half years.
"Finally, Japan will reopen the border," Digital Minister Taro Kono wrote on Twitter, ahead of an expected speech in New York by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the easing of entrance rules.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube