Japan to lift Covid restrictions on foreign tourist arrivals

Japan to lift Covid restrictions on tourist arrivals

Borders will be reopened after two and a half years

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Sep 22 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 22:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Japan on Thursday announced that it will lift tough Covid restrictions on foreign tourists, reopening the borders after two and a half years.

"Finally, Japan will reopen the border," Digital Minister Taro Kono wrote on Twitter, ahead of an expected speech in New York by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the easing of entrance rules.

Japan
Covid-19
Coronavirus
World news

