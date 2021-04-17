Japanese PM asks Pfizer to send more Covid vaccines

Japanese PM Suga asks Pfizer to send Japan more Covid-19 vaccines

Suga made the request during a telephone call with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 17 2021, 23:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2021, 00:03 ist
Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. Credit: Reuters file photo

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked US drugmaker Pfizer Inc on Saturday to provide additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan, Nikkei reported, citing Japanese officials.

Suga made the request during a telephone call with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on the last day of a three-day visit to Washington, according to the report.

