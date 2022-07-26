Biden presses Congress to pass semiconductor subsidies

Joe Biden presses Congress to pass $52 billion semiconductor subsidies

Biden said government backing for domestic producers means the United States will 'be able to stay in the game'

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jul 26 2022, 03:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 03:10 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters file photo

President Joe Biden on Monday pushed Congress to pass a bill providing domestic semiconductor manufacturers with $52 billion in subsidies to cut reliance on foreign sourcing for the vital component.

Speaking to senior economic and national security staff and representatives from manufacturers and a trade union, Biden said government backing for domestic producers means the United States will "be able to stay in the game."

"Congress must pass this bill as soon as possible," he said, citing both the economic and national security "imperative" of securing production of the tiny components needed for everything from smart phones to cars and weapons.

"America invented semiconductors, but over the years we let the manufacturing of those semiconductors go overseas," Biden said. "The United States has to lead the world in production of these chips."

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo called the microchips "a cornerstone technology that underpin our entire economy" and warned that the United States has already fallen far behind.

US importers are "utterly dependent on Taiwan for the leading edge chips," she said, while China is already investing heavily in its state-sponsored semiconductor industry.

"It's not possible to have a strong economy and a strong country if we don't make things in America," she said, also calling on Congress to get the spending bill "over the finish line and onto your (Biden's) desk this week. It's vital."

While the microchips are at the heart of everyday technology, including in the booming electric vehicle industry, officials also stressed to Biden the national security implications of a weak supply chain.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks called microchips supply the "ground zero of our tech competition with China," while National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called "dependence on a limited number of overseas facilities... flat out dangerous."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Joe Biden
semiconductor
United States
US Congress

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?

DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?

Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species

Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species

Schools must be responsive to the needs of students

Schools must be responsive to the needs of students

'Politics' is affecting my training: Lovlina

'Politics' is affecting my training: Lovlina

Complaint against Ranveer Singh for nude photoshoot

Complaint against Ranveer Singh for nude photoshoot

Man goes on vacation with wife's face pillow; see pics

Man goes on vacation with wife's face pillow; see pics

World leaders congratulate India's new President Murmu

World leaders congratulate India's new President Murmu

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

 