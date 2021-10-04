Jordan King's property abroad not a secret: Palace

Jordan King's property abroad not a secret, claims Palace

Reuters
Reuters, Amman,
  • Oct 04 2021, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 14:36 ist
Jordan's King Abdullah. Credit: Reuters Photo

Jordan's King Abdullah owns properties in the United States and Britain and this was not a secret, the royal palace said, adding privacy and security reasons were behind not disclosing it.

In a massive leak of financial documents published on Sunday, King Abdullah, a close ally of the United States, was alleged to have used offshore accounts to spend more than $100 million on luxury homes in the United Kingdom and the United States. 

Jordan
Pandora Papers
United States
United Kingdom
World news

