Russia to back off if Ukraine meets conditions: Kremlin

Kremlin says Russian military action will stop ‘in a moment’ if Ukraine meets conditions

The Kremlin spokesman insisted Russia was not seeking to make any further territorial claims on Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 07 2022, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 18:01 ist
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia is demanding that Ukraine cease military action, change its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory and recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent territories, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov told Reuters that Russia had told Ukraine it was ready to halt its military action "in a moment" if Kyiv met its conditions.

It was the most explicit Russian statement so far of the terms it wants to impose on Ukraine to halt what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, now in its 12th day.

Read more: Ukraine rejects Moscow-proposed corridors to Belarus, Russia

Peskov said Ukraine was aware of the conditions. "And they were told that all this can be stopped in a moment."

On the issue of neutrality, he said: "They should make amendments to the constitution according to which Ukraine would reject any aims to enter any bloc. This is possible only by making changes to the constitution."

The Kremlin spokesman insisted Russia was not seeking to make any further territorial claims on Ukraine.

"We really are finishing the demilitarisation of Ukraine. We will finish it. But the main thing is that Ukraine ceases its military action. They should stop their military action and then no one will shoot," he said.

"They should make amendments to their constitution according to which Ukraine would reject any aims to enter any bloc. We have also spoken about how they should recognise that Crimea is Russian territory and that they need to recognise that Donetsk and Lugansk are independent states. And that’s it. It will stop in a moment," Peskov told Reuters.

The outlining of Russia’s demands came as delegations from Russia and Ukraine prepared to meet on Monday for a third round of talks aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, an invasion launched on February 24 that has caused the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two and provoked outrage across the world. 

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ukraine
Russia
World news

What's Brewing

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

In Pics: Russian attack turn Irpin buildings to rubble

In Pics: Russian attack turn Irpin buildings to rubble

Pollution worsens skin and hair issues

Pollution worsens skin and hair issues

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

 