<p>Lucknow: Taking a serious view of the death of a software engineer after his car plunged into a water filled ditch in Sector 150 on Saturday, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/1">Uttar Pradesh</a> government on Monday removed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greater-noida">Greater Noida</a> CEO Lokesh M and formed a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-investigation-team">Special Investigation Team</a> (SIT) to probe the incident.</p><p>According to official sources, the SIT will submit its report to Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> within five days.</p><p>Sources said that the CM had directed for stern action against whosoever was found guilty of laxity in the matter at any level.</p><p>Additional Director General of Police, Meerut zone would lead the SIT, sources said. The other members of the SIT included commissioner of Meerut division and the chief engineer of the PWD.</p><p>The SIT would also probe the cause of the incident, role of the concerned departments, fix accountability of the officials and suggest steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.</p><p>The software engineer was on way home from work when his car plunged into a pit filled with water in dense fog. He had dialed his father seeking help. </p><p>The father of the victim alleged that the rescue teams did make serious efforts to save his son.</p><p>Meanwhile, according to a report, the postmortem report of the victim revealed that the cause of death was suffocation. It said that 3.5 litres of water was present in the lungs of the victim.</p><p>The incident has triggered a nationwide outrage and has raised serious questions over the working of the local authorities. </p>