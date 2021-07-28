Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad

Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from going abroad

All arrivals will have to be home quarantined for seven days unless they take a Covid-19 PCR test inside Kuwait

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Jul 28 2021, 02:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 03:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Kuwait on Tuesday said only citizens who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus will be allowed to travel abroad starting on Aug. 1.

A government statement said the rule excepted children under age of 16, those with a health ministry certificate saying they cannot be vaccinated, and pregnant women who have a pregnancy proof certificate from authorities.

Also on Tuesday, the civil aviation authority said that all arrivals in Kuwait must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test before they board their flights and must not be showing any symptoms.

All arrivals will have to be home quarantined for seven days unless they take a Covid-19 PCR test inside Kuwait that comes out negative.

The Kuwaiti government on Monday eased some coronavirus related restrictions and resumed all activities except for gatherings which include conferences, weddings, and social events.

