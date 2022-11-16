Kuwait executes seven people, a first since 2017

Kuwait put seven people to death for murder on Wednesday, the public prosecutions service said, as the first executions since 2017 went ahead despite appeals from a prominent rights group.
One Ethiopian woman and one Kuwaiti woman were among those hanged for a range of crimes, along with three Kuwaiti men, a Syrian and a Pakistani, a statement said.
