Kuwait executes seven people, a first since 2017

The executions went ahead despite appeals from a prominent rights group

AFP
AFP, Kuwait City,
  • Nov 16 2022, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 14:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

Kuwait put seven people to death for murder on Wednesday, the public prosecutions service said, as the first executions since 2017 went ahead despite appeals from a prominent rights group.

One Ethiopian woman and one Kuwaiti woman were among those hanged for a range of crimes, along with three Kuwaiti men, a Syrian and a Pakistani, a statement said.

