Kyiv defences repel Russian drone attack

Kyiv defences repel Russian drone attack

The attacks were carried out using Iranian-made Shahed drones, the statement added

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • May 25 2023, 10:38 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 10:38 ist
Smoke rises after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian forces carried out overnight drone attacks on Kyiv, officials said Thursday, continuing a month-long campaign of air strikes against the Ukrainian capital.

Military chiefs said Kyiv's air defences destroyed all of the drones during the three-hour air attack, the twelfth this month.

Serhiy Popko, head of the city's military administration, said in a message on Telegram that Russia "again attacked Kyiv from the air".

Also Read | Russia says it foiled Ukraine attack on warship in Turkish waters

"The attack was massive," the statement added. "The enemy continues to use attack tactics in several waves, with intervals between groups of attacking drones."

He added that "all detected air targets moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed" by Ukrainian air defence systems.

The attacks were carried out using Iranian-made Shahed drones, the statement added, citing preliminary information.

Air alerts were also reported in the cities of Kharkiv and Chernivtsi.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
Kyiv

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

Real beat Rayo 2-1 as Bernabeu rallies behind Vinicius

Real beat Rayo 2-1 as Bernabeu rallies behind Vinicius

Ron DeSantis White House launch derailed by glitches

Ron DeSantis White House launch derailed by glitches

Tina Turner, queen of rock & roll, passes away at 83

Tina Turner, queen of rock & roll, passes away at 83

DH Toon | Historic 'Sengol' to be installed in new Parl

DH Toon | Historic 'Sengol' to be installed in new Parl

 