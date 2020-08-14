Lockdown extended in northwest England as Covid-19 cases remain high

Covid-19: Lockdown extended in northwest England

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Aug 14 2020, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 19:44 ist
People wear masks at the metro. Credit: AFP

Britain extended lockdown restrictions on regions of northwest England on Friday, saying there was no evidence that the Covid-19 infection rate in the area had fallen.

"The latest evidence does not show a decrease in the number of cases per 1,00,000 people in the area, and the Health Secretary, in collaboration with local leaders, has agreed that the rules must remain in place at present," a government statement said.

The decision was taken following a two-week review of restrictions imposed on Greater Manchester, parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire, which prevent people from different households meeting indoors.

Data will be reviewed again next week, the statement said.

