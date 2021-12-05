Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes north of Halmahera, Indonesia

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 05 2021, 06:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 06:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck north of Halmahera, Indonesia on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 151 kilometres, EMSC added.

Indonesia
World news
Earthquake

