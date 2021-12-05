Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes north of Halmahera, Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck north of Halmahera, Indonesia on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 151 kilometres, EMSC added.
