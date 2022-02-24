'Major war in Europe' soon, says Ukraine President

'Major war in Europe' could be started by Russia soon: Ukraine President

AFP
AFP, Kyvi,
  • Feb 24 2022, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 07:23 ist

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia could start "a major war in Europe" in the coming days and urged Russians to oppose the attack.

In an address aired shortly after midnight Zelensky said Russia could invade Ukraine "any day now" and, addressing the Russian people, said whether that happens "depends on you."

Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukraine
Russia
World news
World Politics

