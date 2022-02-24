'Major war in Europe' could be started by Russia soon: Ukraine President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia could start "a major war in Europe" in the coming days and urged Russians to oppose the attack.
In an address aired shortly after midnight Zelensky said Russia could invade Ukraine "any day now" and, addressing the Russian people, said whether that happens "depends on you."
