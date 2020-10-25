Malaysia's king rejects PM Muhyiddin's request to impose emergency

Malaysia's king Al Sultan-Abdullah on Sunday rejected a proposal by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for a state of emergency to be imposed because of the coronavirus crisis.

The king believes the government has handled the pandemic well and is capable of continuing to manage the crisis under Muhyiddin, the palace said in a statement.

Muhyiddin had made the request following a resurgence in coronavirus cases and amid a power struggle for the premiership post, sources have told Reuters.