Malaysia's king rejects PM Muhyiddin's request to impose emergency

Malaysia's king Al Sultan-Abdullah on Sunday rejected a proposal by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for a state of emergency to be imposed because of the coronavirus crisis.
The king believes the government has handled the pandemic well and is capable of continuing to manage the crisis under Muhyiddin, the palace said in a statement.
Muhyiddin had made the request following a resurgence in coronavirus cases and amid a power struggle for the premiership post, sources have told Reuters.
To retire rich, don’t leave too much to your kids
Scientists find protein that SARS-CoV-2 can't bind to
India's first seaplane to take off on October 31
Treaty banning nuclear weapons to be enforced: UN
Murder hornets vacuumed out of Washington nest
For top galleries, it’s a season of upended exhibitions