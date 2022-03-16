Mariupol evacuation was an open ques: Ukraine official

Mariupol evacuation an 'open question' on March 16: Ukrainian deputy PM

Russian troops had opened fire from artillery positions on the grounds of the hospital, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv, Ukraine,
  • Mar 16 2022, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 15:19 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

A senior Ukrainian official said it was an "open question" whether a "humanitarian corridor" would be opened on Wednesday to evacuate more civilians from the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk also said in a video address that Russian forces were in control of a hospital which they captured on Tuesday in Mariupol, and that 400 staff and patients there were being held hostage.

Russian troops had opened fire from artillery positions on the grounds of the hospital, she said. Reuters was unable immediately to verify the information.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
World Politics
Invasion
evacuation

What's Brewing

V S Gaitonde top draw at Sotheby's art auction in NYC

V S Gaitonde top draw at Sotheby's art auction in NYC

'Omicron linked to common respiratory illness in kids'

'Omicron linked to common respiratory illness in kids'

Pakistani truck artist gives new flair to kicks

Pakistani truck artist gives new flair to kicks

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix

DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...

DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...

Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise

Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise

How tree-planting could help or harm the planet

How tree-planting could help or harm the planet

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

 