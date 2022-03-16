Mariupol evacuation an 'open question' on March 16: Ukrainian deputy PM

A senior Ukrainian official said it was an "open question" whether a "humanitarian corridor" would be opened on Wednesday to evacuate more civilians from the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk also said in a video address that Russian forces were in control of a hospital which they captured on Tuesday in Mariupol, and that 400 staff and patients there were being held hostage.
Russian troops had opened fire from artillery positions on the grounds of the hospital, she said. Reuters was unable immediately to verify the information.
