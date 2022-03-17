Mariupol theatre sheltering 'hundreds' of civilians hit by Russia, Moscow denies attack

Authorities in Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol said Wednesday that Russian forces hit a theatre where "hundreds" of civilians were taking shelter.

"Russia purposefully destroyed the Drama Theatre, where hundreds of people are hiding," Mariupol city authorities said in a statement on Telegram.

Officials posted a photo of the theatre building, whose middle part was completely destroyed, with thick white smoke rising from the rubble. Officials said a bomb was dropped on the building from an airplane.

City authorities were trying to establish the number of casualties, but their efforts were hampered by the fact that residential neighborhoods were under shelling.

"It is impossible to find words to describe the level of cynicism and cruelty, with which Russian invaders are destroying peaceful residents of a Ukrainian city by the sea," the official statement read.

However, Russia's defence ministry on Wednesday denied it had carried out an air strike against a theatre in Mariupol, RIA news agency said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

