Mexican President Lopez Obrador tests positive for Covid-19

Mexican President Obrador tests positive for Covid-19

The President is reported to have mild symptoms

Reuters
Reuters, Mexico City,
  • Jan 11 2022, 09:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 09:34 ist
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he had tested positive for Covid-19, reporting that he has only light symptoms.

