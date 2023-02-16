Mexico claims largest synthetic drug lab bust to date

Mexico claims largest synthetic drug lab bust to date

Soldiers raided the lab Tuesday and found almost 630,000 pills that appear to contain the synthetic opioid fentanyl

AP
AP, Mexico City,
  • Feb 16 2023, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 20:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Mexican soldiers seized more than a half million fentanyl pills in a raid on what the army's announcement Wednesday called the largest synthetic drug lab found to date.

The army said the outdoor lab was discovered in Culiacan, the capital of the northern state of Sinaloa. Sinaloa is home to the drug cartel of the same name.

Soldiers raided the lab Tuesday and found almost 630,000 pills that appear to contain the synthetic opioid fentanyl. They also reported seizing 282 pounds (128 kg) of powdered fentanyl and about 220 pounds (100 kg) of suspected methamphetamines.

“This is the highest-capacity synthetic drug production lab on record during this administration,” the army said in a statement.

Mexican drug cartels produce the opioid from precursor chemicals shipped from China, and then press it into pills counterfeited to look like Xanax, Percocet or Oxycodone. People often take the pills without knowing they contain fentanyl and can suffer deadly overdoses.

The bust came on the same day that the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a hearing on the huge number of U.S. fentanyl overdoses that occur annually, currently around 70,000.

The committee's chair, Sen. Bob Menendez , a Democrat from New Jersey, called on Mexico to do more.

“This means asking Mexico to do more to disrupt the criminal organisations from producing and trafficking fentanyl, although a politicised judiciary and incidents of Mexican security forces colluding with drug cartels will make that difficult,” he said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

drug bust
Mexico
World news

What's Brewing

12 African cheetahs to arrive from SA on Saturday

12 African cheetahs to arrive from SA on Saturday

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Actor Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad

Actor Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad

Gold for garbage: J&K village sarpanch shows the way

Gold for garbage: J&K village sarpanch shows the way

IIT making Covid jab with low risk of blood clotting

IIT making Covid jab with low risk of blood clotting

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

 