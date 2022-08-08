Conducting military drills in 'our own waters': China

Military drills in 'our own waters' are open, transparent, professional: Chinese foreign ministry

China's military announced fresh drills on Monday around Taiwan after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taipei last week

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Aug 08 2022, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 16:06 ist
In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, a People's Liberation Army member looks through binoculars during military exercises as Taiwanese frigate Lan Yang is seen at the rear, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that Taiwan is part of China, and China is conducting normal military exercises "in our own waters" in an open, transparent and professional way.

The relevant departments have also issued announcements in a timely manner, and this is in line with both domestic and international law, said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the ministry, at a regular media briefing.

Also Read | China should not hold global concerns 'hostage': Antony Blinken

Wang was asked whether or not China's continuation of its military drills abides by international law, and if a new warning for civilian ships and aircraft will be issued.

China's military announced fresh drills on Monday around Taiwan, a self-governed island which Beijing claims as its own, following days of exercises to protest against last week's visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

China
Taiwan
Nancy Pelosi
World news

