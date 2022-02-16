'Moscow has choice between war & diplomacy on Ukraine'

Moscow faces choice between war and diplomacy on Ukraine: EU

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels,
  • Feb 16 2022, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 14:39 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP Photo

Moscow must choose between war and diplomacy amid a military build-up on Ukraine's borders, European Union Council head Charles Michel said on Wednesday, urging Russia to demonstrate its will to de-escalation by actions rather than words.

"In the last two days, Russia has signaled that it may be open to diplomacy, and we urge Russia to take concrete and tangible steps towards de-escalation because this is the condition for sincere political dialogue," Michel, who heads the EU Council grouping the bloc's members, told European lawmakers.

"The choice today is a choice between war and tragic sacrifices that would go along with that war or the courage of a political engagement, the courage of a diplomatic negotiation", he added.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

European Union
Ukraine
Russia
Moscow
World news

What's Brewing

Remembering Bappi Da: 10 of his most iconic songs

Remembering Bappi Da: 10 of his most iconic songs

Lesser known facts about the Disco King Bappi Lahiri

Lesser known facts about the Disco King Bappi Lahiri

New Michael Kors show celebrates return of NY nightlife

New Michael Kors show celebrates return of NY nightlife

Olympics: If medals come by mail, do they still shine?

Olympics: If medals come by mail, do they still shine?

Hic, hic, hooray! New tipples bring cheer

Hic, hic, hooray! New tipples bring cheer

Abandoned pets: No place to call home

Abandoned pets: No place to call home

Coastal sea levels in US to 'rise a foot by 2050'

Coastal sea levels in US to 'rise a foot by 2050'

DH Toon | Inflated hate news amid inflation

DH Toon | Inflated hate news amid inflation

Birthday special: Watch these six iconic Darshan movies

Birthday special: Watch these six iconic Darshan movies

 